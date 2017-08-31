Footballers sign Common Goal pledge to give 1% of salary to charity

World Cup winner and Bayern Munich player Mats Hummels has become the second footballer to join Common Goal, pledging 1% of his wage to high-impact football charities.

Hummels’s pledge came less than two weeks after Manchester United’s Juan Mata made the 1% pledge for himself and challenged his peers to do the same. The footballers’ donations will be pooled into a collective fund steered by Berlin-based NGO streetfootballworld, which is behind Common Goal. Both Hummels and Mata have challenged their peers to join them in making the pledge.

Common Goal asks football players to pledge a minimum of 1% of their salaries to a collective fund, which is then invested in best practice football-based charities around the world. Common Goal hopes to extend the pledge the pledge to everybody in the football industry who generates money through the game. Mata was the first to make the pledge on 4 August.

Hummels said:

“As soon as I heard of Common Goal I knew this was a chance for football to improve our world, and I wanted to be part of it, I feel we could be doing more to connect the increasing revenues in football to some kind of deeper purpose. This is what struck me about Common Goal. Through the 1% pledge, we’re building a bridge between football and its social impact around the world.”

Jürgen Griesbeck, CEO of streetfootballworld, added:

“What we have here is two star players from different leagues and different countries joining forces in the name of social change. It’s an unlikely alliance that highlights the appeal and potential of what we’re doing.”

