Tony Charalambides to step down as Listen MD

Tony Charalambides, the Managing Director of telephone fundraising agency Listen, has announced that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of the month.

Charalambides founded Listen in 2008, and although he is stepping down from his executive responsibilities and leaving the company, he will retain his shareholding in Listen.

The senior leadership team will be restructured with new director roles being created, and these are expected to be appointed imminently.

Charalambides said:

“I have had a stimulating and highly enjoyable nine years at Listen, and been lucky to work with a hugely talented team in delivering many successful fundraising campaigns for our clients. I feel it’s now time to move on and focus on other interests – in particular to work on an exciting new project in the field of fundraising.”

A spokesman for Listen’s parent company TCLLH, added:

“Tony has led the company since its formation in 2008, and, understandably, he feels the time is right for a fresh challenge. He will be sorely missed. However, he leaves behind a team of vastly experienced and talented senior managers who we are confident can take the company forward. “We wish Tony all the best for the future and would like to thank him for all his hard work over the years. He has been a fully committed MD who has worked tirelessly to build and then maintain Listen’s award winning reputation.”

