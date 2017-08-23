Grants of up to £10,000 available through Community Business Trade Up Programme

The School for Social Entrepreneurs, in partnership with Power to Change, is looking for applicants to its Community Business Trade Up Programme.

The Community Business Trade Up Programme helps leaders of community businesses and community-focused social enterprises in England increase their sales, with a fully funded learning programme of 12 days spread over six months, a grant of up to £10,000, and a community of people running organisations like their own.

Applications are open until 1pm on Wednesday 11 October, and the School for Social Entrepreneurs is looking for 100 community businesses across England to help. Applicants must have a community business at an early stage: it will have already started, and will have plans to grow its trading (income from sales) by at least £10,000 in the next year. They must also be committed to and working towards these criteria:

Locally rooted

Accountable to the local community

Trading for the benefit of the local community

Making a broad community

More information and an application pack is available online.

