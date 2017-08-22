Trussell Trust issues call for supplies due to extra demand for foodbanks

Foodbanks have become stretched this summer due to a combination of a spike in demand and year-on-year rises in their use, but suggestions that some have run out of supplies are untrue The Trussell Trust has said.

However, while none of The Trussell Trust’s foodbanks have run out of supplies, many are running low on certain items, with the charity asking people to find out what their local foodbank is running low on and to make a donation.

While #foodbanks are stretched this summer & many are in need of your donations, none of the foodbanks in our network have run out of food. pic.twitter.com/S8XP1FsYVP — The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) August 11, 2017

Data published by the charity last month on 2016’s summer reveals that 47% of children who received support from foodbanks in its network were 5-11 years old. The figures also show that 4,412 more three day emergency food supplies were given to children in July and August 2016 than in the previous two months.

67,506 three-day emergency food supplies were provided for children by The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network in July and August 2016 compared to 63,094 in May and June 2016. Between July and August 2016, of the 67,506 three-day emergency food supplies from The Trussell Trust foodbank network that went to children, 27% went to 0-4 year olds, 47% went to 5-11 year olds, 21% went to 12-16 year olds, and 5% went to children whose age was not known.

July also saw The Trussell Trust launch its national Summer Appeal, to encourage people to donate to their local foodbank as the school holidays started. Donation to the Summer Appeal help develop projects like the charity’s Holiday Clubs, which help foodbanks provide additional support to people and prevent them needing a foodbank in the future, while a food donation to a local foodbank will go to someone referred for emergency help.

Photo: Providence Doucet

