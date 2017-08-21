First Catholic fundraisers conference to take place in Rome

Catholic fundraisers are to gather in Rome this November at what the Catholic Church believes is the first event of its kind.

Catholic Fundraisers Pilgrimage and Conference will be held over six days in the Eternal City from 28 November 2017: ‘bringing together fundraising experts to reignite their passion in fundraising, to promote new ideas and give them a kick start on increasing future fundraising revenue for their Catholic universities, Catholic Healthcare, dioceses, missions and Catholic charities’.

Organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney and using its guesthouse and conference centre Domus Australia, the Conference aims to improve Church fundraising efforts while also giving delegates the opportunity to have a spiritual experience in Rome.

Chris Herron, conference organiser and Director of Development and Fundraising in the Sydney Archdiocese said:

“We think this is a first for the Catholic Church, a Rome pilgrimage combined with a fundraising conference.” “The conference offers unlimited networking opportunities and includes discussion groups, Fundraising 101 sessions as well as lectures and workshops while the pilgrimage component allows delegates to visit St Peter’s and the Papal Basilicas, enjoy an early morning breakfast inside the Vatican Museums followed by a VIP tour of the museums and Sistine Chapel before the doors open to the public. The conference ends by attending the Sunday Angelus with the Holy Father Pope Francis.”

The line-up of speakers includes keynote speaker Sr Georgette Lehmuth OSF, President and CEO of the National Catholic Development Conference in the United States; Professor Adrian Sargeant from Plymouth University and the Hartsook Centre for Sustainable Philanthropy; Richard Radcliffe, leading legacy/bequest expert; Michael Farrell, Canadian philanthropy coach specialising in major gifts and capital campaigns; Brice Sokolowski, Catholic fundraising expert, writer and founder of CatholicFundraiser.net, and Mary Macuga, Director of Resource Development for the Archdiocese of Brisbane.

1,018 total views, 341 views today