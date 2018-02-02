Lord Mayor asks people to #GoRed for this year’s City Giving Day

This year’s City Giving Day will take place on Tuesday 25 September and will ask people to wear red, it was announced yesterday.

The Mayor Charles Bowman launched City Giving Day 2018 on 1 February along with this year’s #GoRed campaign at The Mansion House to over 100 City businesses. The campaign asks City workers to celebrate their firms’ community and volunteering initiatives by wearing red for the day.

On the day, the Lord Mayor will be fundraising for the three Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s charities: Place2Be, OnSide Youth Zones, and Samaritans.

Last year, a record 220 organisations took part, over £400,000 was raised for charity, 500 business volunteers were recruited, over 300 charities benefitted and 86% said City Giving Day helped inspire colleagues to get more involved in their company’s responsible business initiatives.

The Lord Mayor said:

“Together it is our responsibility to create a fairer and more inclusive society – and it is the City’s responsibility to use its unique position to do more for London’s communities. “It is one day in the year when businesses can unite to celebrate and showcase their charitable and volunteering efforts with employees, clients, suppliers, and the public. We want to make this year even bigger and better than before. “City firms need to shout about all the great work they do, celebrate their achievements and tell their success stories. I want each and every one of the 480,000-plus people who arrive in our City of London each day to do so with pride and passion on 25 September.”

Businesses can sign up now to participate on the Lord Mayor’s site.

1 total views, 0 views today