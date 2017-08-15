Corporate fundraising round-up for August 2017

Here are nine more corporate fundraising partnerships for August 2017. From Black and White Hospitality’s cycle ride for Action for Medical Research for Children, to donations from Wiley’s product sales, and H&M Foundation’s commitment to help homeless young people to get into work, there is a wide range of activity going on.

Black And White & Action Medical Research for Children

Black & White Hospitality has donated £50,000 to Action Medical Research for Children. The money was raised by a marathon 320-mile London to Paris bike ride in July by a 35-strong team headed by Nick Taplin, Chairman of Black & White Hospitality, and including Co-owner Caroline Wilce and director Shezan Aslam. The ride was organised by Discover Adventure and set off from Crystal Palace on Wednesday 19th July where the team made its way through Kent towards Dover, finishing by the Eiffel Tower on 22th July.

Pebbletree & Tiny Lives

Technology firm Pebbletree has raised £10,000 for Tiny Lives by donating a fixed sum of cash per each employee every month, in addition to donating a fixed sum of cash for every customer review received each month. Pebbletree has supported Tiny Lives since 2015. Rather than just donate a pre-defined amount of money to Tiny Lives each month, Pebbletree has set itself a challenge: the more employees on the company’s books, and the more customer reviews received; the more money Tiny Lives gets through donations.

H&M Foundation & homelessness charities

H&M Foundation has made a three-year commitment supported by £500,000 to support homeless young people in the UK into employment. Through the Transforming Futures Programme, four charities will get support – 1625 Independent People, Aberdeen Foyer, The Benjamin Foundation and Roundabout – that are part of UK-wide movement End Youth Homelessness, which was launched by Centrepoint. The programme will deliver a specialist employability programme that will help vulnerable young people into work. It incorporates tailored one-to-one support for young people; a bursary scheme aimed at helping young people into education, employment and training pathways; and a new digital careers platform.

ScottishPower & The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice

ScottishPower has donated a total of £150,000 to The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice’s Brick by Brick Appeal. The £21m appeal is to build a new hospice in the city’s Bellahouston Park with patients expected to move in during Spring 2018.

Wiley’s Finest & Baby Lifeline

Wiley’s Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oils has partnered with Baby Lifeline. During the months of August and September, 5% of every sale of Wiley’s Finest Prenatal DHA and Wiley’s Finest Beginners DHA will be donated to Baby Lifeline, which will be put towards purchasing maternity unit equipment and training healthcare professionals. The campaign began in line with World Breastfeeding Week, which took place 1st August – 8th August.

Starbucks & Send A Cow

Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Send a Cow have joined forces to help 3000 people in Rwanda through the new three-year Coffee + Cows project. Starbucks is donating 50p from every sale of at-home coffee sold in stores to a maximum of £100,000. Customers will also see the Send a Cow partnership displayed on Starbucks Chilled Classics range of chilled coffees, found in supermarkets and local convenience stores until October.

Uni-ball & Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Uni-ball has announced the second year of its charity partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity following a successful first year where they exceeded their original fundraising target by over 50%. To celebrate this second phase of fundraising, uni-ball is launching a new five-piece uni-ball AIR pack which contains a limited-edition GOSH branded pen. Twenty pence will be donated to GOSH from each pack which will be available through a high street exclusive with Ryman. Uni-ball will also continue to donate 20p from every sale of its twin and triple pack eye pens in black, with GOSH branded outer packaging, sold through stationery retailers, WH Smith and Ryman, and high street supermarkets including Asda and Tesco. Together with other smaller fundraising initiatives, uni-ball is looking to raise over £50,000 for GOSH during its second year of fundraising.

Dragons’ Den star, Lloyds Banking Group & Mental Health UK

Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham is helping Lloyds Banking Group raise funds for Mental Health UK through Challenge 100. ‘Challenge 100’ is an entrepreneurial fundraising initiative where teams of colleagues are given £100 worth of vouchers and have six months to use their skills to turn it into as much fundraising profit as possible for the Mental Health UK partnership. The challenge is in aid of Lloyds Banking Group’s two-year charity partnership with Mental Health UK which aims to raise at least £2million per year to launch a Mental Health and Money Advice Service, which will offer support for people experiencing both mental health and money difficulties.

IAAF World Championship & Right to Play

London 2017 Ltd named the children’s education charity, Right To Play as its charity partner for the IAAF World Championships earlier this summer. London 2017 Ltd and Right To Play teamed up to show the positive impact that sport and play can have on young lives, and to raise awareness and funds for Right To Play’s work. The goal was to raise enough money over the course of the Championships to reach 100,000 children with Right To Play programmes. The IAAF World Championships London 2017 (04-13 August) took place in London this summer, with 2000 athletes from 200 countries competing.

Main image: Starbucks partners are shown after planting coffee trees during a Starbucks Origin Experience visit to Dukendakawa Cooperative in the mountains of Rwanda (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

