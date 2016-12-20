Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Barnardo’s in merchandise and event partnership with Teletubbies

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is to benefit next year from a partnership with children’s TV show Teletubbies. 

From May 2017, the public will be able to buy special Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po limited edition merchandise from Barnardo’s shops across the UK, with income from their sales helping Barnardo’s work supporting disadvantaged children in the UK.

Barnardo’s Big Toddle

Both organisations are sharing a 20th anniversary next year. Teletubbies will be 20 years old in 2017, and so will Barnardo’s Big Toddle, the largest annual fundraising event for under five year-olds. Consequently Teletubbies will be part of next year’s event.

Javed Khan, Barnardo’s Chief Executive, said:

“We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Teletubbies next year. 2017 is going to be a very exciting year for Barnardo’s and we’re thrilled Teletubbies will be a part of that.”

Teletubbies - photo: Piers Allardyce with children from Teddies Day Nursery in Twickenham

Teletubbies is managed by DHX Brands, the brand-management and consumer-products arm of DHX Media Ltd. It specialises in creating, building and managing high-profile global entertainment brands within the children’s and young-adult markets.

Teletubbies returned to television with a new series last year, and a second series of the new-look Teletubbies will launch on CBeebies in 2017.

Charlotte Hill, Teletubbies’ Senior Brand Manager at DHX Brands, said:

“Teletubbies celebrates play, love and laughter, so working with the UK’s leading children’s charity that helps to improve vulnerable children’s lives is a natural fit for the brand.”

