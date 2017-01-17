Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2016 biggest year yet for charitable donations through PayPal

Posted by on 17 January 2017 in News
Eight million people in 181 countries gave via PayPal over the festive season, according to its 2016 Holiday Giving Tracker. They gave over $971m to 282,053 charities from November 27th to the New Year.

The tracker reveals that overall, 10,380,382 gifts were given during this period, ranging from $0.01, to $231,937, with an average gift amount of $93: slightly above the year-long average of $89. The largest gift given in the UK was $69,755, while the biggest average gifts came from Moldova ($439) and Seychelles ($371).

The US gave the most overall at $791,996,623, followed by Canada at $48,779,913, and in third place the UK, which gave $46,630,244. The US also saw the most people give: 5,274,187 individuals, followed by the UK at 1,071,781, and Canada at 401,316.

giving rose on the previous year, with 21% of gifts made via devices: up 12% on 2015. The biggest givers by transactions were Tonga, where 48% of its donations were given by , Papua New Guinea (43%), and Fiji (41%). The UK was the only European country in the top 10 for this category, with 39% of its transactions carried out via .

The biggest day for giving was 31st December, which saw more donations processed than on any other day in 2016 with $77 million contributed to thousands of charities globally.

Franz Paasche, SVP Corporate Affairs & Communications, said:

“In 2016, our customers’ generosity resulted in double-digit percent increases in charitable giving on the PayPal platform. During the course of the year, our customers made $7.3 billion in contributions, including over $971 million given during the holiday season alone. We are so thankful for the continued generosity of PayPal users in 2016, and look forward to another year of making a difference.”

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

