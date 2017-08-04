Charity Commission seeks new Chair

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has launched the search for a new Chair for the Charity Commission of England & Wales.

Applications opened on 2nd August, and interested parties have until 3pm on 22nd September to apply with interviews expected to be held in October/November this year. The successful candidate will take over from current Chair of the Charity Commission for England & Wales, William Shawcross, who has held the post since 2012.

The role is for up to three years, and for two and half days a week with a salary of £62,500. The majority of the work will be based at the Charity Commission’s London office.

Among the criteria for entry, applicants must show a commitment to regulation, and an understanding of and interest in the charity sector, including an awareness of its challenges. They must also be ‘an accessible and engaging ambassador for the organisation, and have the ability to influence high level stakeholders within government and Parliament, the media, the charity sector and the business world’.

Further information on the criteria for entry, the Chair’s role, and how to enter are available on the Centre for Public Appointments site.

