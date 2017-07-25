Ten more charities join Legacy Foresight programme

WWF and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home are among ten charities joining Legacy Foresight’s In-Memory Insight Programme for 2017-18.

The ten new members bring the total number of member charities to 53. In addition to WWF and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the other charities joining the Legacy Foresight programme are: Alzheimer’s Research UK, Wood Green, Cornwall Hospice, Greenwich & Bexley, Hospiscare, Martlets Hospice, St Christopher’s Hospice and Trinity Hospice.

The 2017-18 programme will focus on the funeral directors’ role in in-memory donations. It will build on the six previous years of research into the sector, which has covered a range of themes including fundraising in-memory through events, charities use of in-memory products and the influence of social and digital media in-memory. Over the past six years over seventy leading charities have been involved in the programme, including twenty hospices.

Meg Abdy, Director, Legacy Foresight said:

“Donating at or after a funeral is the most common way to give in memory, representing 38% of all in-memory donations and may be the donor’s all-important first step in the in-memory giving journey. Their initial experience – often via a funeral director – can make a huge difference to whether they continue to give or fundraise in memory. At a time where the industry is fast-changing and highly competitive, we’re excited to explore how can charities form mutually beneficial relationships with this key group.”

