Morrisons raises £1m for CLIC Sargent after just five months

The three year partnership between CLIC Sargent and Morrisons has got off to a very good start, with £1 million raised within the first five months.

Morrisons staff in 490 stores and 22 sites have taken part in a range of activities from baking, cycling, jumping out of planes and wearing wigs.

Some have also collected items to donate for sale through one of CLIC Sargent’s charity shops. For example, in Plymouth, Morrisons staff have not only raised almost £3,000 but also collected 136 bags of clothes to donate to the CLIC Sargent charity shop in Saltash.

Taking (and giving) the biscuit

The fundraising total was boosted this month by £100,000 courtesy of McVitie’s, which donated 5p from the sale of every packet of biscuits sold between June 28 and July 11 to CLIC Sargent as part of their Snack & Give Back campaign.

.@McVities + @Morrisons are donating 5p from every pack of chocolate digestives to @CLIC_Sargent. Better eat a whole pack in one go… #ad pic.twitter.com/TYHjrIsfuA — sophie warner (@sophiesophuk) July 4, 2017

McVitie’s also sent some of CLIC Sargent’s volunteers a “big biscuity thank you” hamper and biscuit medal each during the campaign, to acknowledge their work for the charity.

Here's some of our volunteers who have been sent a 'big biscuity thank you' medal by @McVities & @Morrisons https://t.co/3t3nB9Xmhp pic.twitter.com/8Gj6pHhQlV — CLIC Sargent (@CLIC_Sargent) July 7, 2017

Rachel Kirby-Rider, Director of Income & Engagement for CLIC Sargent, said: “We are so excited that this partnership is already surpassing everyone’s expectations and I would like to thank everyone at Morrisons for really getting involved to help our young people and their families.”

The three-year partnership has a target of £8 million.

Money raised through the partnership with Morrisons will help CLIC Sargent support young patients and their families by providing grants to cover increased living expenses that can come with a cancer diagnosis.

David Scott, Head of Corporate Affairs at Morrisons, said “We’re delighted to have reached this incredible milestone in record time. We’ve been blown away by the passion and enthusiasm our colleagues and customers have shown for CLIC Sargent.”

