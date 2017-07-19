Giffgaff Money Fit Challenge offers charity donations as prizes

Three winning runners of the Giffgaff Money Fit Challenge this week will win donations for a charity of their choice. There are three donations of £250, £500 and £1,000 to be won.

The 5k event takes place at Shoreditch Park in London on 22 July. It is a fun run “with fun obstacles to tackle along the way” and is open to runners of all abilities. At the end of the run, eight runners will be selected to take part in a special challenge which will see three people win the donations.

Registration begins at 9am with the run starting at 10am. The event is open to bloggers and giffgaff money members in the London area, and members of the local press.

Member of the public welcome to attend and cheer on the runners.

Nicola Vidal, Head of Commerce at giffgaff money, said: “We have so much great input from our bloggers and members we thought it would be great to spread their advice as far as possible. People will be able to hear tips on how to stay money fit, put themselves through the paces of our fun run, and we’re proud to give three lucky people the ability to make a big difference to three charities.”

Giffgaff Money has built on the success of the company’s mobile phone business. It is a community of like-minded people who are providing a peer-to-peer perspective on money, covering areas like personal finance, home savings and hacks, and student finances.

287 total views, 287 views today