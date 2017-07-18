Five tweets for fundraisers on 18 July 2017

Some more selected tweets for fundraisers, offering ideas, inspiration, and the occasional humour.

1. More valuable 50p coins

How much is a 50p coin worth? It’s a trick question because, as you’ll know from our coverage of the Kew Gardens design 50p, some are quite rare and worth quite a bit more than 50p.

Here’s the full range, so keep an eye out for them in your collecting tins:

2. Bezos’ billions

From 50p pence pieces to billions of dollars. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos recently asked for advice on how he could best use his billions for philanthropy.

By me – on what Bezos should do with his billions! https://t.co/nlpAC9lrDd via @ConversationUK — John Picton (@JohnPicton5) July 12, 2017

3. The new £10 note

Back into more familiar financial territory, the Bank of England has unveiled the new design for the £10 note, featuring Jane Austen (a woman!) on the reverse, marking the 200th anniversary of her death.

Time to get ready for handling the note, whether in charity shops, collecting tins or elsewhere.

4. 10 charities with the largest Facebook audience

The top 10 UK charities list hasn’t changed very much in the past six months. Explore @onlyoneriot to find a similar list for charities with the largest Twitter followings.

How the charities with biggest Facebook audiences aren't necessarily the ones growing quickest https://t.co/WkNg9q14p5 — One Riot (@onlyoneriot) July 17, 2017

5. Diverting diversity

Many charity and fundraising adverts are based on an awareness of how people should not be depicted – as victims, as stereotypes, as helpless etc. Nevertheless, a new report on advertising and gender stereotypes might help fundraisers challenge their own unconscious bias.

Really interesting report on advertising and gender stereotypes. How are charities doing on this in fundraising, storytelling, campaigns? https://t.co/9H1BKaNG6v — Daniel Fluskey (@danielfluskey) July 18, 2017

467 total views, 3 views today