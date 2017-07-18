Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five tweets for fundraisers on 18 July 2017

Posted by on 18 July 2017 in News
0 Comments
Five tweets for fundraisers on 18 July 2017

Some more selected tweets for fundraisers, offering ideas, inspiration, and the occasional humour.

 

1. More valuable 50p coins

How much is a 50p coin worth? It’s a trick question because, as you’ll know from our coverage of the Kew Gardens design 50p, some are quite rare and worth quite a bit more than 50p.

Here’s the full range, so keep an eye out for them in your collecting tins:

2. Bezos’ billions

From 50p pence pieces to billions of dollars. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos recently asked for advice on how he could best use his billions for philanthropy.

 

3. The new £10 note

Back into more familiar financial territory, the Bank of England has unveiled the new design for the £10 note, featuring Jane Austen (a woman!) on the reverse, marking the 200th anniversary of her death.

Time to get ready for handling the note, whether in charity shops, collecting tins or elsewhere.

 

4. 10 charities with the largest audience

The top 10 UK charities list hasn’t changed very much in the past six months. Explore @onlyoneriot to find a similar list for charities with the largest followings.

 

5. Diverting

Many charity and fundraising adverts are based on an awareness of how people should not be depicted – as victims, as stereotypes, as helpless etc. Nevertheless, a new report on advertising and gender stereotypes might help fundraisers challenge their own unconscious bias.

467 total views, 3 views today

Tags:, , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!