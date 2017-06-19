Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five tweets for fundraisers for 19 June 2017

Here are five more tweets for fundraisers full of ideas, inspiration, campaigns to emulate, and the occasional dose of humour.

1. Charity begins at home

This phrase is used in many ways, often as a ‘reason’ not to give to large/national charities, or to give to charities that work outside the UK.

Here is a powerful interpretation of this phrase in the context of empathy from actor Michael Sheen.

 

2. Can I email you to ask you if I can email you?

 

3. How can companies support good causes if they won’t make a donation?

Here are three simple ways that almost any company can support a charity.

 

4. Meet the fundraiser

 

5. Amazon founder wants transformative philanthropy ideas

If you fancy offering some free advice on philanthropy to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, then you can respond now.

 

Use ? Follow UK Fundraising for fundraising ideas, breaking news, opportunities, inspiration and the occasional quirky fundraising story, follow us at @ukfundraising and @howardlake.

