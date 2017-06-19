Five tweets for fundraisers for 19 June 2017

Here are five more tweets for fundraisers full of ideas, inspiration, campaigns to emulate, and the occasional dose of humour.

1. Charity begins at home

Watch an impassioned @michaelsheen speak on the importance of empathy as part of his speech on Aneurin Bevan #Hay30 pic.twitter.com/3yQLbQqZPu — BBC Arts (@bbcarts) June 9, 2017

This phrase is used in many ways, often as a ‘reason’ not to give to large/national charities, or to give to charities that work outside the UK.

Here is a powerful interpretation of this phrase in the context of empathy from actor Michael Sheen.

2. Can I email you to ask you if I can email you?

Lots of people in charities have asked this question about emails to ask about future contact – you can't do it unless you have consent https://t.co/rHLrKZlilx — Daniel Fluskey (@danielfluskey) March 27, 2017

3. How can companies support good causes if they won’t make a donation?

Here are three simple ways that almost any company can support a charity.

This isn’t disruptive, but it is something businesses can do RIGHT NOW to help US nonprofits. https://t.co/qLZcOETCQK — Joe Waters (@joewaters) March 27, 2017

4. Meet the fundraiser

14 yrs ago Blackpool @RNLI volunteers saved Debbie Hales' life, she's now a dedicated fundraiser. Read more here https://t.co/NMtJt1xIL6 — RNLI Blackpool (@RNLIBlackpool) March 27, 2017

5. Amazon founder wants transformative philanthropy ideas

If you fancy offering some free advice on philanthropy to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, then you can respond now.

Use Twitter? Follow UK Fundraising for fundraising ideas, breaking news, opportunities, inspiration and the occasional quirky fundraising story, follow us at @ukfundraising and @howardlake.

481 total views, 117 views today