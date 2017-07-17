English Heritage & ChariTable Bookings launch fundraising partnership

English Heritage and ChariTable Bookings have launched a partnership to try and get 500,000 people to sign up to the 30 Bookings Challenge, which raises funds for the charity.

Every time someone completes the 30 Bookings Challenge with ChariTable Bookings, which requires an average of three people per booking, they will raise £90 for English Heritage. Participants have two years to complete the challenge, which includes a number of incentives to encourage them to keep booking restaurant tables, including a magnum of rosé to share at their 10th honoured booking, entries into prize draws, free recipes, and a copy of the ChariTableBookings Signature Dish cook book on their 30th honoured booking. In addition, ChariTables will continue to donate £1 per diner for every booking to a charity of the booker’s choice.

Lord Fink, Director, ChariTable Bookings, said:

“I am delighted that ChariTable Bookings and English Heritage will be working closely together to raise valuable unrestricted funds through the 30 Bookings Challenge initiative to make sure that important structures like Stonehenge, Dover Castle and Hadrian’s Wall can be enjoyed for generations to come”.

Kate Mavor, CEO, English Heritage, said:

“From prehistoric stone circles to a Cold War Bunker, English Heritage cares for over 400 historic buildings and sites in England. Just maintaining these remarkable places costs over £20 million a year and in our new role as a charity, we need people’s support more than ever before. We’re delighted with this initiative with ChariTable Bookings. Their 30 Bookings Challenge is an incredibly easy way for people to protect those places that made history so that future generations can also enjoy them.”

