Wine tasting fundraising challenge introduced by Royal Society for Blind Children

The Winefold Challenge is a new wine tasting challenge event from the Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC).

Groups of friends or families are encouraged to come together and raise a glass together with funds for blind children living in England and Wales. The event can be held at home or after hours with work colleagues.

The event is particularly appropriate for the charity. It requires participants to experience being sightless temporarily by wearing a blindfold, and to focus on another sense, in this case smell.



The Winefold Challenge involves blindfolded participants tasting a selection of wines throughout the challenge, guessing their colour and grape variety. The winner is the taster who can name the most varieties, from Pinot and Sauvignon to Shiraz and Grenache.

The challenge has been designed to be enjoyed by wine lovers across the country, from novice tasters to the wine connoisseur.

Winefold Challenge pack

RSBC has developed a guide for anyone who wants to take up the challenge. The Winefold Challenge pack includes information on how RSBC supports blind children, young people and their families and why they need support from donors.

It also includes tips on how to plan the event and gives some hints on how to tell a Merlot from a Malbec. The charity has also developed some fun online resources and free downloads for hosts to set the scene for their event, with bottle covers and a Spotify playlist among them.

Liz Ives, Events Fundraising Manager, said: “We are very excited to introduce our first wine tasting challenge event to new and existing supporters of RSBC. The charity has held a number of blindfolded wine tasting events over the years, with great success, so we’re confident that it will be a hit with our supporters. Unlike many charity led challenge events, we’re not putting a fundraising target on this one. We will welcome any proceeds from the event, which will all be used to improve the lives of our beneficiaries.”

