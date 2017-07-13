Trust for London commits £40m to tackling poverty & inequality

Trust for London has launched its 2018-2022 funding strategy with a commitment of nearly £40 million over the next five years to help tackle poverty and inequality in London.

Under its new strategy, Trust for London has seven funding programmes addressing key areas of need in the capital:

Good Homes and Neighbourhoods

Better Work

Decent Living Standards

Shared Wealth

Pathways to Settlement

Stronger Voices

Connected Communities

Trust for London says it is particularly interested in new and imaginative ways of addressing the root causes of London’s social problems, especially where there is the potential to influence and change policy, practice and public attitudes. It is also willing to take risks by supporting unpopular causes and work which government is unlikely to fund.

The next deadline for grant application is 1pm on 5th October. Successful grants from this round will go to the February 2018 Grants Committee. As part of its new funding strategy, Trust for London has developed new guidelines on funding, and these are available on its site, along with the application form.

Bharat Mehta CBE, chief executive of Trust for London, said:

“These guidelines took over a year to develop. We did research on what funding was already available, held consultation sessions and had many individual conversations. It is those people working on the ground who know what communities really need and by listening to those needs, we hope that our commitment to provide nearly £40m of funding over the next five years will make a real difference to the lives of Londoners. “At a time when many things are changing and new opportunities and challenges present themselves, Trusts and Foundations have an important role to play in providing stability for civil society organisations. We will play our part in that. We look forward to receiving our first applications under these new guidelines.”

