£120k fund from OneFamily available to help ease families’ financial strain

OneFamily has created a new charity fund of £120,000 and is inviting eligible UK charities to apply to receive a share.

The OneFamily Foundation Charity Fund will support campaigns or projects that help to ease the financial strain on families and have a positive social impact.

This could include project that help prevent financial hardship, that support families at risk of homelessness, or campaigns for policy change that help alleviate financial pressures.

As it is a new initiative, OneFamily has stated that it “is open to ideas for charity initiatives in this space”.

Three grants of an average of £40,000 will be made.

Applications are open from now until 9 August, and must be for a new project.

Following the shortlisting process OneFamily customers will be invited to choose the three winners later this year.

OneFamily Foundation

The OneFamily Foundation Charity Fund 2017 builds on the success of OneFamily’s existing Foundation work. Its Personal Grants and Community Awards, which have been running for the last two years, are estimated to have had a positive impact on the lives of 150,000 people.

OneFamily is a customer-owned financial services organisation.

Karl Elliott, customer strategy director at OneFamily, said: “Many people will experience financial hardship at some point in their life and by supporting charity campaigns and projects that tackle financial pressures we are doing more to help families become more financially secure.

“As we’re owned by our customers, we want to do more than just provide great products. We want to help them and their communities in other ways, and the OneFamily Foundation Charity Fund enables us to do just that.”

Separate to this new fund, you can nominate a project for a chance to win up to £5,000, £10,000 or £25,000 from OneFamily’s Community Awards. Nominations close 19th July 2017.

