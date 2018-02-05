Allchurches Trust grants totalled biggest ever £15.6m in 2017

Allchurches Trust has announced that it gave grants totalling £15.6 million over the course of 2017: its largest sum ever, to 1,324 churches, charities and communities across the UK and Ireland.

This was up from £13.2m in 2016, and included £2 million of grants to Methodist churches and causes from Allchurches Trust’s newly established Methodist Fund.

Grants included £750,000 for the Foundation for Educational Leadership, which is training 300 head teachers to run schools focused on children’s all-round wellbeing, £13,500 towards the conservation of nationally significant medieval wall paintings at St Mary’s Church, Lydiard Tregoze near Swindon, £16,000 to conserve six early Christian crosses in the Victoria and Albert Museum’s Cast Courts (see main image), and £2,000 towards an all-year-round night shelter for 20 rough sleepers at Grace Church, Wolverhampton.

Sir Philip Mawer, Allchurches Trust Chairman, said:

“Many of our grants help to repair historic churches and open them to wider community use, precisely the priorities identified by the Taylor Review. We look forward, therefore, to working with Government, the Church of England and other partners to help build a sustainable future for England’s unique legacy of historic churches. As well as helping historic churches, our grants help people suffering social and spiritual loneliness and isolation, poverty, homelessness, trauma or lack of opportunity.”

How to apply

There is no deadline for grant applications, with applications reviewed by the Trust’s trustees as they come in and a decision communicated within three to six months. Information on criteria for entries and how to apply is available on the Allchurches Trust site.

Main image: Cast of green sandstone cross carved with scenes from the Old and New Testaments, signs of the zodiac and other subjects from Monasterboice churchyard, Louth, Ireland.