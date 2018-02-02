Tesco Bags of Help scheme helps 10,000 community projects

Tesco has announced that 10,000 community projects have now been funded through its Bags of Help scheme.

Run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, Bags of Help uses the money raised from carrier bag sales to fund local projects. Tesco has now donated over £43 million to causes across England, Scotland and Wales through the programme, which began in 2015.

Through Bags of Help, Tesco customers vote in-store for a local project, using the blue token given to them at the checkout. Every two months Tesco awards grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000, in each of its 565 regions.

Examples of projects supported include:

A new ‘book bus’ for Robert Kett primary school in Norfolk. Bags of Help funding paid for a double decker bus, now parked in the school’s playground, which has been transformed into a library for the pupils to enjoy.

Helping vulnerable and isolated people to get cycling in Glasgow. Tesco grants helped pay for a ‘peddling pool’ – a dedicated area where small children can learn to ride a bike with their parents and carers.

Restoring a community allotment in Holyhead after three floods in three years made it difficult to access the site. Bags of Help funded a new all-weather road leading to the site, new paths around the plots and a dedicated car park to help the children, elderly and disabled users who regularly enjoy the site.

Matt Davies, Tesco CEO UK & ROI, said:

“As Bags of Help is funded by the sale of carrier bags, it’s only right that our customers decide which local projects to fund, and I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve now donated £43 million to support 10,000 good causes – from restoring scout huts to buying kids’ football kits. “This is a huge achievement and it’s fantastic to see Bags of Help making a big difference to local communities across the country.”

Graham Duxbury, Chief Executive of Groundwork UK, said:

“We are delighted that Bags of Help has reached the impressive milestone of funding 10,000 projects that have helped communities in England, Scotland and Wales. “Since the initiative started we have seen some amazing projects come to fruition, and it’s great to know the impressive scale that the programme has on reaching communities that need extra funds to make where they live a better place to be. “It’s exciting to know that this positive impact can continue and we look forward to seeing even more local communities apply for grants, and creating innovative projects that help local people and places.”

To apply for funding from Bags of Help, charities and community groups must take an eligibility test online. If they pass the criteria, they are given a link to the application form.

