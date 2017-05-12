OneFamily customers can now apply for a £1,000 personal grant

Customer-owned financial services company is now offering personal grants of up to £1,000 to its customers to help them or someone they care about.

Every month 25 personal grants are awarded to OneFamily customers. There can be used for a variety of purposes, such as personal development and training, disabled access improvements, specialist equipment, or when facing financial hardship.

The grants of up to £500 or £1,000 are made via the OneFamily Foundation. Last year over £290,000 was awarded to OneFamily customers through a personal grant.

The Foundation was previously known as the Engage Foundation, prior to Engage Mutual’s merger with Family Investments in early 2015.

Community Awards

In 2016 OneFamily awarded over £505,000 in Community Awards benefitting over 100,000 people.

Each year OneFamily awards up to £5,000, £10,000 or £25,000 across the following categories:

Health, Disability & Social Care

Lifelong Learning

Active Living

Community Groups

As OneFamily is owned by its customers, it does not need to reward third-party shareholders. Instead, it uses a percentage of its profit to fund the OneFamily Foundation.

Karl Elliott, Customer Strategy Director, explained: “We are a customer-owned, financial services business and the OneFamily Foundation is just one way we give something back to our customers. Our products help them plan and prepare for key financial milestones in the lives of them and their families and through our Foundation; the personal grants are there to help them or someone they care about in their everyday lives.”

