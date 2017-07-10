The Hepworth crowned Art Fund Museum of the Year

The Hepworth Wakefield has been chosen as Art Fund Museum of the Year 2017, winning £100,000.

The Art Fund Museum of the Year rewards the museum that has shown exceptional imagination, innovation and creativity in all areas of the business. The Hepworth Wakefield saw a 21% increase in visits on the previous year in 2016, and exhibitions including The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture, retrospectives of Martin Parr and Stanley Spencer, and a newly commissioned installation by Anthea Hamilton.

Plans to build on the success of 2016 include transforming the wider site, by creating a landscaped garden by designer Tom Stuart-Smith. According to The Hepworth, it will be one of the largest free public gardens in the UK. An future collaboration with partners in the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle – Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery and Yorkshire Sculpture Park is also expected to be announced soon, along with a new initiative to continue to grow its collection.

Stephen Deuchar, director of the Art Fund, said:

“The Hepworth Wakefield has been a powerful force of energy from the moment it opened. The building has proved a perfect stage – both for its collections and a breathtaking sequence of special exhibitions. The Hepworth serves its local community and contributes to regional tourism too… It’s the museum everyone would dream of having on their doorstep.”

Simon Wallis, director of The Hepworth Wakefield, added:

“We are absolutely delighted to have won this wonderful accolade. It’s a great honour that our work throughout our fifth anniversary year has been rewarded by becoming Art Fund Museum of the Year 2017. Thank you to all the judges and the Art Fund, which has long supported our ambitious collecting policy in Wakefield.

222 total views, 222 views today