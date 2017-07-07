Coutts supports Coram again after 210 years

Staff at private bank and a wealth manager Coutts have chosen Coram, the UK’s oldest children’s charity, as their new charity partner. This reignites a relationship that began 210 years ago.

Thomas Coutts, founder of the bank, became a Governor to the charity on 27th January 1807, at which time it was known as the Foundling Hospital.

Last year the charity supported over 1 million children and young people.

Peter Flavel, CEO of Coutts, said that he was proud to be building on the legacy of the bank’s founder. He said: “Philanthropy is in Coutts’ DNA and it is traditional for employees to choose a cause each year that is close to our hearts. Coram’s vision is that all children will have the best possible chance to live a fulfilling life, by building confidence, independence and developing change that lasts a lifetime.

“Last year we raised over £150,000, and have ambitious plans to beat this with even more gruelling fund raising challenges. We are honoured to be fundraising for such a fantastic charity that plays such an important role in supporting vulnerable children in their time of greatest need.”

In addition, the Coutts Foundation is making a grant to Coram alongside the staff’s fundraising efforts.

Charitable giving at Coutts

Coutts can trace its history of charitable giving for over 300 years, in addition to its founder’s role as governor for Coram.

Angela Burdett-Coutts, granddaughter of Thomas Coutts, was a 19th century philanthropist concerned with breaking cycles of poverty and the provision of basic human needs. She founded the Urania Cottage home for Fallen Women, with Charles Dickens, who was himself an early supporter of the Foundling Hospital.

Coutts was also the first private bank in the UK to set up a dedicated philanthropy team. The Coutts Foundation continues to support charities across the UK.

£81,000 already

Over 100 Coutts staff have raised £81,000 for Coram by completing the ‘Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge’ of Pen Y Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Thomas Coutts was a Governor of the Foundling Hospital in 1807-we’re excited to have a new @CouttsandCo partnership! https://t.co/t0niQKgLSx pic.twitter.com/ZIFm8eylkz — Coram (@Coram) July 7, 2017

Further income will be generated by customers of the bank. Coutts Silk cardholders can now donate their rewards to Coram. A donation at the £25,000 spend level will raise enough money to deliver a session of music and art therapy to help a child overcome traumatic experiences.

Coram Chief Executive Dr Carol Homden CBE said she was thrilled to continue an association that stretches back to 1807.

She said: “Coutts and Coram both share a proud legacy of transforming the lives of the most vulnerable children and young people.

“As a Governor of The Foundling Hospital, Thomas Coutts’ endeavour and kindness helped cement the legacy of our founder, Thomas Coram, helping the charity to continue and thrive into its second century. By choosing Coram once again, Coutts will engender life-long change in the lives of those children who most need our help, protecting them from harm in the present, and providing hope for the future.”

We are delighted to announce our new partnership with @Coram, the UK's first children's #charity. https://t.co/MG8mdNUtKW — Coutts (@CouttsandCo) July 6, 2017

Did you know?

The composer Handel supported the Foundling Hospital by conducting annual performances of The Messiah. He raised almost £7,000, or over £1 million pounds in today’s money.

Artist William Hogarth donated paintings to raise funds for the Hospital, and other artist friends including Thomas Gainsborough created England’s first public gallery, drawing spectators to raise further funds for the children.

165 total views, 165 views today