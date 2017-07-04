Festivalgoers bet on event’s weather for charity

A festival in Romania has launched a charity initiative that will raise funds through bets based on the event’s weather.

Now in its fifth year, Electric Castle will be held at Transylvania’s Banffy Castle near Cluj-Napoca between 12th and 16th July, with acts this year including Franz Ferdinand, Deadmau5, Zedd, Alt-J, Paul Van Dyk, and Atari Teenage Riot.

The festival location has become synonymous with bad weather, with torrential rain chasing the event despite it moving around the summer calendar precisely to avoid it.

This year, and to play a joke on their bad run of luck with the weather, the festival has launched “The Weather Policy”, which will see proceeds donated from every ticket sale whether “Rain or Shine” graces the event.

“The Weather Policy” is backed by insurance firm NN who have already committed to donate €30,000 to supply 25 families in remote Romanian villages with electricity. Festivalgoers are encouraged to spread the word about the initiative by placing a bet on whether it will rain or shine at this year’s festival via a dedicated Rain or Shine website.

Festivalgoers can also make direct donations via the site or buy merchandise from which all proceeds will be donated in collaboration with Romanian charity Free Miorita, which aims to supply electricity to over 100,000 homes in remote locations across the country.

439 total views, 3 views today