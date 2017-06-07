Captain SKA’s GE2017 song donates download proceeds to food banks

A protest song against Prime Minister Theresa May that has reached number four in the official singles chart in its first week is donating some of its proceeds to food banks.

Captain SKA’s Liar Liar GE2017 was released on 26th May, and can be downloaded from Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, and Bandcamp for 79-99p. All money spent on downloads of the track between 26th May and 8th June will be split between food banks around the UK and The People’s Assembly Against Austerity, which is promoting the track.

The song has reached number four in the official singles chart, and also reached number one in the British iTunes songs chart on 30th May despite mainstream radio stations including the BBC refusing to play it, stating that would breach impartiality rules laid down by Ofcom. The BBC is also stopping people from listening to a sample of the track on its website.

Liar Liar GE2017 is a remastered version of Liar Liar, which Captain SKA first released in 2010. In an interview this week with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat, Theresa May said she was ‘not very happy’ about the song.

