Oxfam’s new DRTV ad shows the lifesaving power of the bucket

Oxfam’s latest DRTV ad focuses on the lifesaving power of the simple Oxfam bucket.

The iconic plastic bucket is a symbol of Oxfam’s practical approach and expertise in emergency water provision. Its tightly fitting lid keeps dirt, germs and insects out, and the tap lets you get water out without having to dip hands or bowls into it.

It is made from durable plastic that does not degrade in harsh sunlight. Its curved edges inside help stop bacteria accumulating. Its base is also designed to make it easy to carry on your head, recognising local approaches to gathering and conveying water.

Just £3

The 60 second DRTV advert demonstrates what your contribution will help achieve.



It begins with footage from the field, showing people drinking water that is clearly filthy and disgusting. It then switches to a product demonstration by Oxfam spokesman, Ian Bray, at the Oxfam warehouse which stores many of these buckets and other emergency supplies.

Bray explains that dirty or polluted water kills 1,400 children every day. He then asks the viewer to make a donation to pay for one bucket: just £3.

Hannah Davies, Marketing and Communications Officer of Oxfam said: “This simple innovation has saved lives and provided practical support for families around the world – and it costs just £3. We want our supporters to know their £3 does make a real difference and that there are many tangible ways to tackle poverty. Together, we can keep clean water flowing.”

The film was made by digital agency WPN Chameleon. Bob Nash, Creative Director at the agency commented: “The Oxfam Bucket is an iconic design that says so much about Oxfam’s decades of expertise in the area of emergency water provision. It is amazing that such a simple an inexpensive item can really save lives, but it does exactly that every day around the world.”

261 total views, 261 views today