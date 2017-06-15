MSF’s new DRTV campaign highlights the needs of sick and injured Syrian refugees

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) ‘s new DRTV campaign has aired, focusing on the charity’s lifesaving work with chronically sick and injured Syrian refugees who have fled over the border to Jordan.

The campaign consists of two 60-second DRTV adverts, both fronted by UK MSF volunteer Dr Paul van den Bosch, who has just returned from working in Jordan.

He gives his own first hand account of the challenges that MSF medics face there, in particular the urgent need for medical supplies and medicine.

One advert focuses on MSF’s lifesaving work with war-wounded victims. The other advert explores the little known but vital care that MSF gives to refugees suffering ongoing, life-threatening medical conditions. This is a different side to MSF’s work and has never been seen on UK TV before.

£5 ask

Both adverts use an online search call to action with a £5 donation ask.

The Jordan footage was filmed on location in Amman and Irbid by award-winning cameraman Tom Barnes and directed by Maria Phillips of WPN Chameleon, working closely with Shona Barnes of MSF UK to gain special access to MSF’s clinics and hospitals there.

Shona Barnes, Campaigns Manager of MSF UK, commented: “This new DRTV campaign breaks important new ground for us. Whilst the UK public is sadly all too familiar with stories of victims of war, it is important to give equal emphasis on the ongoing life threatening medical conditions as this is a vital part of MSF’s lifesaving work – and its continued need for support.”

Maria Phillips, Director of TV and Film at WPN Chameleon commented: “Filming in Jordan gave us the unique opportunity to show a different side to the refugee story.

“In particular we wanted to capture the desperate plight of elderly Syrians who arrive with serious ongoing conditions and who have little hope of getting the help they need without MSF. We also wanted to show potential UK supporters that simple, tangible everyday medicines like aspirin really are lifesavers to a refugee.”

