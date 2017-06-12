Marie Curie & Cancer Research UK named as new Swimathon partners

Swimathon has announced that Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie will be its official charity partners for the next four years.

Swimathon has raised over £46 million for charitable causes over its 30-year history. This is the first time Cancer Research UK has partnered with Swimathon, while Marie Curie has been a charity partner ten times before, with Swimathon raising over £12 million for the charity through the event so far, and £1.5 million raised from the 2017 event for Marie Curie.

Mark Winton, Marie Curie head of community fundraising, said:

“It is fantastic to be able to announce that this year’s event has so far raised £1.5 million which will help the charity to provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness, and their families, at the time when they need it most. Everyone at Marie Curie is delighted that we will be a part of Swimathon for the next four years alongside Cancer Research UK.”

Anthony Kendall, Swimathon Foundation chair, said:

“We are delighted to be able to continue our long standing relationship with Marie Curie, and to welcome Cancer Research UK to the Swimathon family. We as a Foundation look forward to continuing to make a real difference to charitable causes across the UK.”

Swimathon 2018 will take place over the weekend of 27th to 29th April 2018.

