Footballers turn out in pyjamas in support of hospice fundraising event

AFC Wimbledon turned out in their pyjamas in the run-up to Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round match against West Ham, in support of their chosen charity of the year, Princess Alice Hospice in Esher, Surrey.

The squad took part in a fun session in January in their PJs to promote the charity’s upcoming PJ Push before going on to knock out the Premier Division team 4-2.

The Princess Alice Hospice PJ Push asks people to wear their pyjamas to their offices, schools, clubs, pubs and more to raise funds for the hospice. It supports its Care through the night campaign, which highlights its night nurse service and aims to raise £47,000 to ensure the nurses can continue to provide care in people’s homes across SW London, Surrey and parts of Middlesex.

Wearing a selection of pyjamas, onesies and charity teeshirts, the team also recruited several Wombles and Louie the gorilla – the Hospice’s designated Cuddler, who usually lives in the children’s playroom at the Hospice, while Manager Wally Downes also joined the fun alongside the players.

Claire Woodward, Senior Partnership Fundraiser at Princess Alice Hospice said:

“Wally and the squad are fantastic supporters of the Hospice and we had an immense amount of fun and laughter at the training ground. They could not have done more to throw themselves into the campaign – except perhaps bring back the FA Cup when they once again triumph at Wembley!”

The Princess Alice Hospice PJ Push takes place between 11 and 25 February with people free to choose which date they want to take part.