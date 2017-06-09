October Club partners with MS Trust to fund Champions project

The October Club has partnered with the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust to help the charity provide specialist care for people living with MS.

The October Club has chosen to raise funds for the MS Trust’s Advanced MS Champions project, which will bring care and support to people living with complex and challenging symptoms of the condition.

The MS Trust estimates up to 40,000 people in the UK have advanced MS. However, its research has found that many people with advanced MS report losing contact with MS specialist services as their condition gets worse. The October Club’s support will enable the MS Trust to launch a three-year programme to pioneer new Advanced MS Champions to bring co-ordinated care to people in urgent need.

Mark Pumfrey, chair of The October Club, said:

“Since 1987 the October Club has been proud to give something back, by helping small charities make a huge difference. We’re delighted that for our 30th anniversary we will be helping a great charity, the MS Trust, transform support for people living with a desperately challenging condition.”

The MS Trust’s programme will fund six new Champions over a three-year period in select locations, to trial different approaches and models of care ahead of a national roll-out. These Champions will work with people with MS and their families to understand their needs, using their specialist knowledge to help them manage their symptoms, and helping to identify potential issues before they become emergencies. They will also co-ordinate care from other specialists including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, palliative and social care, to provide joined-up support.

Since 1987 the October Club has raised over £10 million for transformational projects, each year choosing a charity to partner with and giving an average of £500,000 for each cause.

