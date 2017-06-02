New fuel poverty project launches with funding from ScottishPower Energy People Trust

STV Children’s Appeal and ScottishPower Energy People Trust are launching a joint venture to support low-income families in Scotland facing fuel poverty.

The Capsule Fuel Poverty Project is funded by a £50,000 investment from the ScottishPower Energy People Trust and delivered by STV Children’s Appeal with four charity partners in Edinburgh, Falkirk, Renfrewshire and Ayrshire. Working across multiple areas in Scotland, the Capsule Fuel Poverty Project will recruit experts trained in income maximisation and energy efficiency, who will offer their advice and guidance to every family wishing to participate.

The experts will work with each of the four charity partners to visit families in their homes, assess their energy use and offer practical advice to reduce bills. The service will also ensure that all families are fully informed of their entitlement to benefits and given advice on debt management.

The project is delivered in partnership with Comas in Edinburgh, Braes Children and Families Centre in Falkirk, Foundation First in Renfrewshire, which is a project by Shelter Scotland, and Centrestage in Kilmarnock.

Rob Woodward, STV CEO and trustee of the STV Children’s Appeal, said:

“The Capsule Fuel Poverty Project is not about meeting immediate need but delivering sustainable change and we are extremely grateful to the ScottishPower Energy People Trust for supporting this innovative approach. “Funding from Energy People Trust allows the STV Children’s Appeal to deliver a unique project with four of our charity partners. Practical help with energy efficiency from trained experts can help families to address the challenges of fuel poverty.”

Image: © Stewart Attwood Photography 2017

