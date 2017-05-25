Greene King raises £3m for Macmillan Cancer Support

Pub retailer and brewer Greene King has raised £3 million for its charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support over five years.

The total follows a successful ‘Macmillan May’, Greene King’s month-long fundraising event, which saw around 1,000 pubs attempt to raise as much money as possible by hosting raffles, cake sales, quizzes and other events.

The company beat its original £1 million target in September 2014.

Fundraising Excellence award

Greene King has had a good month. It was recognised this month for its support of the cancer charity in the form of the award for Fundraising Excellence at Macmillan’s annual Corporate Partnership event.

Moon-shot: Miles for Macmillan

The company’s next fundraising campaign is ‘Miles for Macmillan’ in which its 43,000 staff members and guests are invited to walk, run, bike or swim enough miles to reach the moon.

This means covering a combined quarter of a million miles. This will involve marathons, a London to Paris bike ride in July, and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in October.

Not just desserts

Greene King customers have raised funds by eating the company’s charity desserts. Donations from sales of the Sicilian lemon meringue pie or triple chocolate brownie have reached £330,000 since 2012.

It has also been raising funds from sales of coffee and cakes.

Rooney Anand, chief executive officer for Greene King, said: “Our pubs are in the privileged position of being in the heart of communities and this achievement is all down to our amazing team members and customers who have put on fantastic fundraising events over the last five years.”

