Greene King raises £5m for Macmillan

Greene King has raised £5 million for its charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support in the last six years, with £1 million raised in the last seven months alone.

The money Greene King has raised will help Macmillan to fund a variety of cancer-care professionals, including nurses, dietitians and physiotherapists.

Greene King team members have raised funds in a variety of ways including running marathons, baking cakes, climbing mountains, and through ‘Macmillan May’ – Greene King’s intensive month of fundraising, which generated £370,409 in 2018. Customers at Greene King pubs and restaurants have also contributed by purchasing specially marked charity desserts, with a donation from sales going directly to Macmillan.

Greene King also launched a new fundraising initiative for Macmillan in February. It is partnering with the Pennies, and will invite Greene King customers to make a 25 pence donation to charity when they spend over £15 and pay on a card machine via Chip & Pin. With over 1,700 pubs nationwide, it predicts raising £1 million extra for Macmillan over a year through Pennies.

Rooney Anand, Chief Executive at Greene King said:

“We are proud of how our team members have worked tirelessly with real passion and enthusiasm to raise much needed funds to support people with cancer. And with our Pennies scheme about to launch across all of our pubs, this will further increase the donations we generate for this important cause.”

Macmillan Cancer Support and Greene King have been working together since 2012. Having originally set out to raise £1 million over three years, Greene King exceeded that target a year early and the partnership has continued to thrive and spread across all areas of the business.

Lynda Thomas, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: