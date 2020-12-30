4 snippets of agency news, from new appointments to new launches

From WPNC Digital helping the Royal British Legion with this year’s Poppy Appeal, to Kidscan’s appointment of CTI Digital, and the launch of new fundraising consultancy Consultanci, here’s a short round up of some of the agency news of the last couple of months.

WPNC Digital helps 2020 Poppy Appeal handle significant increase in online donations

WPNC Digital supported The Royal British Legion’s 2020 Poppy Appeal, handling 20 times more online donations than in 2019.

The agency handled the online donation funnels for the charity. This included stress-testing the funnels to ensure they continued to work efficiently during an anticipated major increase in supporter activity.

This year, supporters could also donate via QR codes on the charity’s posters in outlets such as its corporate partner Sainsbury’s, with the code linking directly to goDonate, WPNC’s donation platform.

As well as receiving 20 times more online donations than last year, the 2020 Poppy Appeal also saw than 13,500 online donations an hour on Remembrance Sunday itself.

Gillian Baxter, Head of Supporter Acquisition at The Royal British Legion, commented:

“We needed to adapt the Poppy Appeal significantly this year and develop initiatives for people to still be able to support and obtain a poppy to display. Online donations were crucial to the Appeal and have surpassed our expectations. WPNC has capably and efficiently handled our requirements, ensuring the sites were optimised, stable and closely monitored.”

Fundraising consultancy Consultanci launches

A fundraising consultancy has launched with the aim of helping charities recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Consultanci is a multi-discipline agency with consultants possessing experience in multiple aspects of fundraising from face-to-face to trust and grants and corporate sponsorship. The team also has in-depth knowledge of data compliance, digital marketing and public relations to offer a comprehensive support package to its clients.

The fundraising agency is the creation of Vaughan Thomas (pictured), who previously held the position of Managing Director for face-to-face specialists Personal Fundraising Services. During his seven years in the position, the company recruited more than 150,000 new supporters a year across regular giving, lottery and sponsorship campaigns, raising millions of pounds for UK charities in the process.

Thomas commented:

“Consultanci was created for one simple purpose: to provide comprehensive fundraising support to charities and help create a more robust, resilient sector.”

CTI Digital appointed to manage Kidscan’s digital advertising

Children’s cancer charity Kidscan has appointed CTI Digital to manage the strategy and delivery of its digital advertising.

To create a more stable and predictable future for its research into childhood cancers, the charity has appointed CTI Digital to manage the advertising strategy and delivery of both grant funding and the charities advertising marketing budget.

37% of Kidscan’s funding currently comes from digital channels.

CTI Digital is developing and managing digital advertising campaigns for Kidscan to raise awareness of the issues surrounding childhood cancer and the research being undertaken. Campaigns will also encourage the public to fundraise, make a donation, and to register as volunteers.

Kirsty Leigh, Head of Operations & Marketing at Kidscan said:

“The charity sector is extremely saturated and because of limited funding during Covid, online donations have become more essential, but also more difficult to generate, than ever before.” “Sharing our message and research gives hope to children around the country so it’s very much a team effort in what we do. Because of this, I’m pleased about the way CTI has already become an extension of our marketing team and transformed our digital reach.”

REAL Fundraising a winner at 2020’s Business Culture Awards

REAL Fundraising, the face-to-face fundraising company, has been awarded Best Business Culture – Small Business (250 employees) at the Business Culture Awards 2020.

REAL Fundraising was a finalist in 4 categories. Best use of Brand, Purpose & values, Best use of Corporate Social Responsibility, Culture in a Crisis and Small Business Culture. Being highly commended in the Brand, Purpose & Values category.

Managing Director, Client Services, Liam McEntegart said: