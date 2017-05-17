Headline speakers & events announced for 2017 FSI Charity Conference

Headline speakers at the FSI Fundraising Conference 2017 will focus on helping small charities use storytelling to raise more funds, and on how to secure major gifts.

Stephen George, founder of Creative Leadership for Good and Rob Woods director of Bright Spot Fundraising are the headline speakers for the FSI Fundraising Conference, which takes place in London on 22nd June, during Small Charity Week.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Stephen George said:

“Supporters engage when they are inspired, and it’s crucial for charities to be able to connect through stories. Small charities can be close to their causes, and on a daily basis can find and share their great work so much easier when they tell their story.

Rob Wood added:

“For many small charities, becoming aware of how to work with major donors can make an amazing difference to their work. I recently worked with a small youth club which secured a gift of £100,000 from a single donor, all because they chose to implement some sensible high value fundraising principles.”

Other speakers on the day include Rachel Beer from Burnett Works, Christine Reidy, former legacy promotions manager for the NSPCC, Annette Saunders, corporate responsibility manager from Vanquis Bank and Richard Spencer, head of the Commission on the Donor Experience.

Also taking place during the conference is the Localgiving and FSI Match Funding Initiative with £20,000 available. This will see one-time donations to local charities matched pound-for-pound by up to £25 per donation with charities eligible for a maximum of £250 of match funding through the campaign.

Fundraising website Leetchi.com is also offering all charities signing up with them £50 towards a fundraising project, plus one winning charity will receive 100% of funding raised, matched up to the value of £1,500.

In addition, Remember A Charity is offering one small charity the chance to win a year’s free membership, and eBay for Charity and the PayPal Giving Fund are offering small charities the chance to showcase a fundraising message to eBay users at the checkout asking them to donate. There is also a chance to auction off prizes in the Small Charity eBay Auction which has up to £2,000 matched funding available.

Pauline Broomhead, CEO of the FSI, said:

“After last year’s success, the Fundraising Conference has secured a firm place in the Small Charity Week calendar of events. This year we have a great line up including Stephen George who will guide you on how to truly maximize your relationships through telling your story and Rob Woods who will share his tried and tested techniques to secure major gifts. “Small Charity Week is a fantastic opportunity for members of small and local charities and community groups to come along, get involved with the initiatives and for those attending the Fundraising Conference, brush up on their fundraising knowledge.”

Small Charity Week runs from 19th-24th June this year. The Conference takes place on Fundraising Day: the 22nd June.

