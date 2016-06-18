Choral festival offers small charities chance to raise funds by selling concert tickets

The Brandenburg Choral Festival of London is offering small charities the opportunity to raise funds by selling tickets to its choral concerts in the Autumn.

Up to two charities will be selected for each concert, and each given an allocation of tickets to sell. There is no financial commitment to pay for any unsold tickets. The participating charities retain up to 50% of the value of the tickets sold to their supporters.

The Autumn festival features over 20 concerts, including their flagship ‘by candlelight’ concerts at St Martin-in-the-Fields.

This year the Festival is giving participating charities a dedicated online link for ticket sales with no costly overheads like other third-party sites.

This is the third year that the Festival has run this fundraising initiative. So far over 100 small charities have taken part including The AMAR Foundation, Respond, Transform Housing & Support, The Nursing Memorial Appeal, The Circle Works and Age UK London.

This is the third year the Festival has been running the fundraising initiative; to date, over 100 small charities have participated including: The AMAR Foundation, Respond, Transform Housing & Support, The Nursing Memorial Appeal, The Circle Works and Age UK London.

Bob Porter, Artistic Director of the Brandenburg Choral Festival of London commented:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for small charities to engage their supporters in a quality fundraising event which doesn’t require any event management or financial commitment on the part of the charity. Tickets are reasonably priced, the choirs are first class and the venues are beautiful and easily accessible.”

Interested charities should get in touch with Rosie Williams, Development Officer at the Brandenburg Choral Festival of London. Concerts will be allocated to charities in July.

5,747 total views, 29 views today