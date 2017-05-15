Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

War Child launches gaming campaign to raise funds & awareness

Posted by on 15 May 2017 in News
0 Comments
war child gameon
War Child launches gaming campaign to raise funds & awareness

War Child has launched GameOn, a movement aimed at encouraging more studios, developers, publishers and gamers to get involved in fundraising for the charity.

GameOn aims to get the gaming industry and players raising funds for the charity through a variety of ways including developing new and fundraising through gaming challenges. War Child has collaborated with over 50 studios and developers so far on a variety of games and downloadable content, including industry figures Tim Shafer, Rhianna Pratchett, Kareem Ettouney, and Randy Pitchford.

Gamers are asked to ‘get your game on’ by coming up with an original gaming challenge, and play either singly or multiplayer, on- or offline to raise funds for the charity.

War Child has a strong history of working with the gaming industry to raise awareness and funds. The inaugural Armistice, the charity’s first annual fundraiser, took place in 2016 and saw the charity work with games studios including Blackmill Games, Steam, and Wargaming.net to encourage a day of peaceful gameplay to support children affected by conflict. It raised $130,000 in eight weeks.

Other initiatives include a partnership with Sports Interactive that sees a percentage of every copy of Football Manager sold go to War Child, and its HELP project, which brings together developers, studios and gaming industry figures to raise funds.

943 total views, 193 views today

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!