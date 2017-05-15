War Child launches gaming campaign to raise funds & awareness

War Child has launched GameOn, a gaming movement aimed at encouraging more studios, developers, publishers and gamers to get involved in fundraising for the charity.

GameOn aims to get the gaming industry and players raising funds for the charity through a variety of ways including developing new games and fundraising through gaming challenges. War Child has collaborated with over 50 studios and developers so far on a variety of games and downloadable content, including industry figures Tim Shafer, Rhianna Pratchett, Kareem Ettouney, and Randy Pitchford.

Gamers are asked to ‘get your game on’ by coming up with an original gaming challenge, and play either singly or multiplayer, on- or offline to raise funds for the charity.

War Child has a strong history of working with the gaming industry to raise awareness and funds. The inaugural Armistice, the charity’s first annual fundraiser, took place in 2016 and saw the charity work with games studios including Blackmill Games, Steam, and Wargaming.net to encourage a day of peaceful gameplay to support children affected by conflict. It raised $130,000 in eight weeks.

Other initiatives include a partnership with Sports Interactive that sees a percentage of every copy of Football Manager sold go to War Child, and its HELP project, which brings together developers, studios and gaming industry figures to raise funds.

