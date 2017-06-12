Charity gaming convention raises awareness and funds for Changing Futures North East

Changing Futures North East and Hartlepool College of Further Education have raised £662 for the charity with their third annual gaming event, GameCon.

The event launched in 2015, and won North East Youth Project last year at the The PoSBOs (Positive Social Behaviour Order) awards. The 2017 event raised £662 for Hartlepool-based Changing Futures North East, which has been the benefactor of GameCon for the past three years in recognition for its work with young people and their families across the region.

GameCon saw people play a range of classic game releases from a variety of gaming consoles including PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo. The event ran for three days from May 31th to June 2nd in the conference centre of Hartlepool College, with activities including retro and current gaming stations, a local-area network (LAN) café for gamers to compete against each other and an indoor drone racing circuit.

A number of gaming competitions and tournaments were held during the event, as well as a live-streaming Twitch broadcast of the event by Twitch user Kakkakarrot94. Attendees included YouTube personalities The Game Booth and The Kryl.

Jess Watson, community and volunteer organiser at Changing Futures North East, said:

“The whole event has exceeded our expectations. We’re very grateful for all those at the college involved with GameCon, this has further strengthened our working relationship. It’s been really nice to see the students lead on the event. “We’ve had such a large number of people attending the event come to our stall and express an interest in volunteering. Because of this, I’ve been able to have conversations with lots of students about the process of helping out with our services and what they need to do next. “An event like GameCon really lets people learn about our services and what we do. It also makes them confident to approach us for help, especially if they see a member of our team ready to answer any questions that they may have.”

