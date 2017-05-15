Global Opportunity Explorer platform shows market opportunities in sustainability

A digital platform has launched to help the world meet the UN’s Sustainable Business Goals by showing them as potential market opportunities that will also help society and the environment.

Global Opportunity Explorer offers access to 300 sustainable solutions with 45 market opportunities that address the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and aims to help business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors connect with new partners, projects and markets to foster partnerships.

The platform is a joint project of Sustainia, DNV GL and the UN Global Compact, and has been built following five years of research with 18,000 business leaders and 17 expert panels. The solutions on the platform have been assessed by an external advisory board of sector experts from more than 20 global organisations, including WWF, Yale University and Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Solutions cover areas such as fashion, energy, food, health, resources, buildings, and IT, and include fortified yogurt to combat malnutrition, a sweatshirt guaranteed to last 30 years, software for reducing water loss, and using CO2 to make concrete.

Lise Kingo, CEO and executive director of the UN Global Compact said:

“More and more businesses are seeing the SDGs as inspiration to create innovative solutions that address some of the world’s biggest challenges. “The Global Opportunity Explorer brings all of these solutions into one dynamic place where companies, investors and entrepreneurs can connect and work together to bring these solutions to scale for real impact.”

Anyone can nominate and contribute solutions through the platform’s submissions page. Solutions must be readily available, have a positive environmental impact, be financially viable, improve quality of life, and be scalable.

Erik Rasmussen, founder and CEO of Sustainia added:

“We want companies to meet and partner up via the Global Opportunity Explorer. By using the SDGs as a market compass and by honoring the 17th Goal of collaborating and forming partnerships, I firmly believe businesses will have a better chance of creating long-term value that leaves us with a more sustainable world.”

