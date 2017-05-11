Cancer Research UK asks people to Walk All Over Cancer with new campaign

Cancer Research UK has launched a new campaign to encourage people to raise funds by walking a daily 10,000 steps during the month of June.

The campaign follows March’s Walk All Over Cancer challenge, which also asked people to walk 10,000 steps a day and raised £1million. The new Walk All Over Cancer campaign has been developed by Cancer Research UK and Anomaly, with the campaign video directed by award-winning music video director Nez, from Pulse Films.

The campaign focuses on people walking to the soundtrack of Nancy Sinatra’s ‘These boots are made for walking’, and will be seen across satellite channels, video on demand, radio, digital display and social media.

People can sign up on the event page and download motivational tools including a wall chart, leader board and sponsorship form. The charity estimates that participants will have walked 150 miles by the end of June ­– about the distance from London to Manchester.

Jo Cooke, director of brand, marketing and innovation at Cancer Research UK said:

“Nancy Sinatra’s iconic song combined with Nez’s direction brings ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ to life and showcases how easy it is to fit some extra steps into your day. We wanted to give a fun and upbeat feel to the challenge to reflect the inspiring engagement we’ve received from participants sharing their experiences with us on our social media channels.”

Other month-long fundraising challenge events offered by Cancer Research UK include January’s Dryathlon and Sugar Free February.

