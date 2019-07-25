Funding opportunities round up

Here is a round up of some of the funding opportunities currently or soon to open to charities and good causes around the UK.

London Small Theatres Grants Scheme

The next round of the Theatres Trust London Small Theatres Grants Scheme is now open with a deadline for applications of 13 January at noon. This is a capital fund that awards up to £5,000 to small theatres in London undertaking building projects. The criteria for funding has recently been changed slightly to widen the eligibility, which should mean more pub theatres are now eligible.

In July, Theatres Trust awarded over £50,000 to eleven theatres across London for projects that improve operation, access and environment for all theatre users. Five of these theatres were able to apply for the first time due to the changes made to the tenure and charitable structure criteria to widen eligibility: Coronet Theatre, King’s Head Theatre, Matchstick Piehouse, Pentameters and 2Northdown.

Toyota Fund for a Better Tomorrow

Toyota established its Toyota Fund For A Better Tomorrow in 2012. The fund enables Toyota and its UK dealers to provide small grants of up to £2,000 to charities, schools and community schemes in their local area. Organisations, schools and charities interested in finding out more about how the Toyota Fund for a Better Tomorrow might help them and the procedure for making an application can get in touch with Toyota GB here. A recent recipient was Dorset charity About Face, which received £1,500 as the result of a nomination by Westover Toyota, part of the Hendy Group.

.@realmissfiona visited @TeamJakJaksDen as they opened a new centre to help families affected by cancer, which was supported by our amazing players!https://t.co/t8aMlYUUgn — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) July 24, 2019

£3m Postcode Lottery pot available for local causes

Local charities and community groups can apply for funding of up to £20,000 from a pot worth over £3 million raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Grants of between £500 and £20,000 are available and applications open on Wednesday 31 July for two weeks, until 14 August.

The funding is available through three different trusts:

People’s Postcode Trust

Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those with a focus on reducing isolation

Postcode Local Trust

#Funding Grants of between £2,500 – £5,000 are available from the Angus Irvine Playing Fields Fund to local community groups, sports clubs and charities to increase opportunities for young people in disadvantaged areas of the UK to play outdoor sport. https://t.co/DEEeB1FYpL pic.twitter.com/uFTj2FXlKr — WVSC – Wolverhampton Voluntary Sector Council (@WolvesVSC) July 18, 2019

The Angus Irvine Playing Fields Fund

Grants of £2,500 – £5,000 are available from the Angus Irvine Playing Fields Fund to local community groups, sports clubs and charities to increase opportunities for young people in disadvantaged areas of the UK to play outdoor sport.

Grants can be used for the development and improvement of playing fields and other facilities; volunteer training including the provision of qualifications; purchasing specialist disability equipment; or the development of long-term sustainability, for example marketing and finance expertise.

Applications for grant to help unlock additional funding from other funders are encouraged.

It reopens for the next quarter’s grants in August.

We fund charities tackling disadvantage across the UK. Our capital grants programme is a rolling, open grants programme. Find out how to apply by visiting: https://t.co/PKBdR01J09 pic.twitter.com/ixx7i3dsr1 — The Clothworkers' Foundation (@ClothworkersFdn) June 6, 2019

The Clothworkers’ Foundation Open Grants Programme

The Clothworkers’ Foundation runs an Open Grants Programme, through which it awards grants to UK registered charities, CICs, and other registered UK not-for-profit organisations (including special schools), towards capital projects defined as:

Buildings: purchase, construction, renovation or refurbishment.

Fittings, Fixtures, and Equipment, including but not limited to office equipment/furniture, sports/gym equipment, digital/audio visual equipment, garden equipment, specialist therapeutic (excluding medical) equipment. It does not include equipment for one-off use, or which will be given to service users for personal use on a permanent basis.

Vehicles, including a minibus, car, caravan, people-carrier, or 4X4 although it is unlikely to fund the total cost of a new vehicle.

The Foundation funds both large and small projects with the size of grant awarded dependant on a number of factors including the size of the organisation and the cost and scale of the capital project.

💸 FUNDING: Wee Grants for Wee Groups Constituted community groups and small registered charities with an annual income of £100K or less can apply for funding of £500-£2,000. Find out more here 👉 https://t.co/atp9L5qAVU — Highland Adult Health & Wellbeing (@adult_wellbeing) July 18, 2019

Wee Grants for Wee Groups

The Robertson Trust has launched a pilot funding programme called Wee Grants for Wee Groups.

The pilot is to support smaller charities and community groups working in one of the Trust’s funding strands of Care and Wellbeing, Strengthening Communities, and Realising Potential. It offers grants of £500-£2,000 to fully fund or part fund work. This can include day-to-day running costs such as rent or utilities, project costs, sessional staff and items such as equipment or training materials.

Wee Grants for Wee Groups launched at the end of June and there are no set deadlines so applications are accepted on an ongoing basis with the Trust aiming to come to a decision within 8-12 weeks and hoping to run the pilot for around six months.

🎉Just launched! The £3.2m Community Business #BrightIdeasFund will open for new applications on Tuesday 6 August! Offering tailored support and #grants of up to £15,000 to groups to develop their projects. Find out more https://t.co/dqUIAUKeV2 #funding #powerofcommunity pic.twitter.com/jzguUFgO17 — MyCommunity.org.uk (@MyCommunityHelp) July 10, 2019

£3.2m Bright Ideas Fund

The Bright Ideas Fund will open for new applications on Tuesday, 6 August with £3.2m to share. The fund offers tailored support and grants of up to £15,000 to community groups, associations and organisations across England who have a good idea for a community business but need help developing it.

Over three years, the fund will give community groups the early stage finance they need to carry out consultations with local people to develop a community business idea, and will also give them support and tools to start setting it up. The programme is funded by Power to Change and delivered by Locality in partnership with Co-operatives UK, the Plunkett Foundation and Groundwork UK.

So far this year alone, 30 applicants have been accepted onto the programme and are currently working through a tailored support programme.

The Community Business Bright Ideas Fund will be open for applications from Tuesday 6 August and will close on Monday 30 September.