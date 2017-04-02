Institute of Fundraising invites nominations for new Fellows

The Institute of Fundraising has opened its annual search for fundraisers who should be recognised for their contribution to fundraising by being awarded Fellowship of the Institute.

Fellows are those who have “a track record of commitment to the Institute and the fundraising profession”. In particular, they are recognised for “their substantial contribution to fundraising above and beyond their day job”.

Nominees must be members of the Institute of Fundraising.

Duties of a Fellow

As individuals, Fellows are expected to offer advice, guidance and support to trustees, staff and Institute of Fundraising members.

Valerie Morton, an IoF Fellow explained:

“I was so proud, as a lifelong fundraiser, when I heard that I had been appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Fundraising. On a personal level it was very touching to be recognised by my peers for my contribution and commitment to the sector. Being a Fellow is an opportunity to demonstrate to new generations that fundraising is more than just a job or a career. It is about living and breathing values and principles and ultimately making a difference to society.”

Shortly after this year’s nominations were opened, Mark Astarita, former Chair of the Institute of Fundraising, noted that women were still under-represented in the Institute’s Fellowship so he was taking action to try to help redress that.

#notanaprilfools less than 1/3 @ioftweets fellows are women so i have nominated 4 amazing female fundraisers https://t.co/NrIksUSomQ — Mark Astarita OBE (@AstaritaMark) April 1, 2017

How to nominate

You can download the nomination forms from the Institute of Fundraising.

All nominations must be received at the Institute of Fundraising’s offices by midday on Friday 21 April 2017.

They are then considered by the Nominations Committee at their meeting in early May, who will then make their recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

Successful Fellows will be announced at the Institute’s AGM in London on 3 July 2017.

