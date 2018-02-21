IoF group invites applications from mentors and mentees

The Institute of Fundraising’s South East & London region mentoring scheme is open for applications for their Spring 2018 intake. The voluntary group is inviting applications from fundraisers keen to benefit from being a mentor or a mentee.

Many fundraisers have found that the mentoring experience can not only be a rewarding way of sharing experience and skills to others in the sector, but also help boost their own fundraising career.

Fundraisers who act as mentors can:

enhance their management and coaching skills

gain a peer network of senior fundraisers at other organisations

access training in mentorship

Hayley Gullen, a mentor in the 2016/17 intake, said: “I have found it extremely rewarding to support a fundraiser at the start of her career and watch her flourish. The experience has also helped me to improve my management skills and develop valuable relationships with fundraising peers.”

What mentoring involves

The mentor/mentee relationship lasts 12 months, with mentor/mentee pairings to meet regularly in London. Usually this is for about 90 minutes per month. The dates and times of the mentor/mentee meetings are to be agreed between each pair.

How to apply

Mentors must be a member of the Institute of Fundraising to apply. If you are not yet a member of the Institute, you can still apply: successful mentor and mentee applicants will be offered a reduced rate for their first year of individual membership of the Institute. This is £80 instead of the standard £123.

The deadline for mentors and mentee’s to register is 9am on 5 March 2018.

Potential Mentors must be available for a matching day on 22 March and a training day on 12 April.

Register to be a mentor or mentee.

Joelle Fitch was mentored in 2016/17. She said: “Being mentored through the scheme was an amazing experience and was essential to my career progression. The support of my mentor helped to grow my confidence and pushed me to reach my full potential.”