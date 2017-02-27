New Koreo Prize asks young people to tackle issues through storytelling

A national storytelling competition has launched that offers young people the chance to win cash, as well as educational and work opportunities for creating stories that bring to life social issues.

The Koreo Prize asks young people under the age of 27 to choose one of six social issues aligned with the UN’s Global Goals: gender equality, social mobility, food security, community resilience, wellbeing and social housing, and bring that issue to life through a story or series of stories in any media before the deadline of 4th April. The prize includes £5,000 cash, paid work placements, free learning opportunities, tickets to global conferences, and mentoring opportunities.

Participants are asked to seek out different and conflicting points of view, and to understand that there are no right answers to complex issues. At the end of the competition Koreo will create a digital archive of the submissions to be shared nationally.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of experts from across the public, private and non-profit sector, including Julie Bentley, CEO of Girlguiding UK, John Vincent, founder of Leon, and Indy Johar, co-founder of Architecture00 and Dark Matter Labs.

Social change consultancy Koreo rebranded from Vanilla Ventures in December last year, and is headed by CEO and founder Rachel Whales.

