Digital trail analysis service helps charities screen staff & partners

A new intelligence service is offering to help charities better protect their reputation, prevent fraud and reduce the risk of insider threats by screening their new staff or partners through an analysis of their digital trail.

The Neotas service goes beyond standard background checks to give deeper insights into an individual’s character, behaviour and networks, and is carried out by analysts with the individual’s consent.

The intelligence platform interrogates only publicly available information, of which only 5% is available via search engines according to Neotas. Sources include social media, press coverage, government, legal and subscription records from around the world, and illegal or encrypted sites on the ‘dark web’. Risk factors are presented in dashboards and reports, split into red, amber and green findings.

According to Neotas, the results show that in almost a third of all cases (32%) traditional checks fail to raise ‘flags’ – including significant risk factors such as evidence of drug abuse, football-related violence, abusive behaviour, extremist views or links to criminal networks or terrorist organisations. In some cases, it has found individuals have been reported to Crimestoppers, the Serious Fraud Office and Prevent.

Ian Howard, co-founder of Neotas, said: