Shelter appoints Women’s Aid chief executive Polly Neate

Women’s Aid is to seek a new chief executive as current CEO Polly Neate is leaving the charity to take up the role of chief executive of Shelter.

Neate will take over at Shelter this summer, and the recruitment process for a new Women’s Aid chief executive is expected to begin soon.

Neate has been at Women’s Aid since 2013, where she has overseen a number of major successes for the charity. These have included securing legislation to criminalise coercive and controlling behaviour; winning a total of £33 million in new Government funding for refuges; launching the charity’s Safer Futures project; increasing the capacity-building support offered to local domestic abuse services; and getting the issue of abuse in the family courts onto the public and political agenda with the Child First campaign. Most recently this included securing legislation to prevent survivors of domestic abuse being cross-examined by their abusive ex-partners in the family courts.

She has also overseen the launch of Change that Lasts, Women’s Aid’s vision for the future, which places the survivor at the heart of the response to domestic abuse.

Beverley Pass, co-chair of Women’s Aid, said:

“Polly has done a fantastic job over the past four years, representing our members and women with great passion and to great effect. We wish her all the best at Shelter. For us, we now look forward to the next exciting phase for Women’s Aid and begin our search for a woman who can help us on our journey to ensure women and children are safe.”

