Velindre NHS Trust appoints Brewin Dolphin as trust fund investment manager

Velindre NHS Trust has appointed Brewin Dolphin as investment manager for its Charitable Trust Fund, effective from January 2017.

Brewin Dolphin was appointed by Velindre NHS Trust‘s Charitable Trust Board, whose remit includes appointing an external investment manager with the mandate to ensure its income from donations and fundraising is properly protected and wisely invested to boost the Trust’s opportunities for enhancing its services into the future.

The appointment of Brewin Dolphin followed a standard and regulated review of Velindre Trust’s contractual procurement for fund management, and a competitive tendering process.

Mark Osland, Velindre director of finance, said:

“We fully recognise the amazing support of the public who put so much effort and commitment into raising funds for Velindre, and it is important that we ensure those funds are managed in the most professional and efficient way. “Wise investment of the money donated to Velindre continues to enable us to support major research and development projects, as well as undertake initiatives that have directly improved the experience of patients and their families.”

