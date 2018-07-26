Report shows millennials increasingly investing in impact funds but all ages need engaging

Millennials are four times more likely than older generations to put their money in impact investment funds, focused not only on generating competitive financial returns but on making a positive social and environmental contribution.

In fact, according to research from Barclays into 2000 investors, the number of participating millennials investing into impact funds is increasing. Two out of five investors (43%) aged under 40 reported having made an impact investment during their lifetimes, the research found, which is up from 30% when the bank first asked the question in 2015. This compares to only 9% of those aged 50-59, and 3% of those aged over 60.

Overall, 15% of all the investors surveyed had made an impact investment, up from 9% in 2015.

The amount millennials are willing to invest in impact investments is also currently higher than older peers. The study found that for those aged under 40, prior impact investments made up 17% of reported investible assets, falling to 9% for those a decade older, and to 6% for those over 60. Investors aged under 30 would also allocate three times as much of their portfolio to impact investments as those who are 60 and above.

According to Barclays however, while younger age groups display greater interest in impact investing, older investors, who still hold greater wealth today, represent a critical opportunity for the sector and therefore need engaging.

Dr Peter Brooks, Head of Behavioural Finance at Barclays, said: