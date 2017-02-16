Sales of Seafarers Ale raise further £39,000 for Seafarers UK

Recent sales of Seafarers Ale have raised a further £39,000 for Seafarers UK, the charity that supports seafarers in need. Brewer and premium pub company Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (Fuller’s) makes a donation to the charity for each pint sold.

Sales of the beer have so far raised over £200,000. Seafarers UK makes grants to charities, organisations and projects that support seafarers across the Merchant Navy, Royal Navy and Fishing Fleets.

Seafarers UK Director General, Commodore Barry Bryant CVO RN thanked Fuller’s, saying:

“This latest donation is most welcome in 2017, our centenary year. Since 1917 Seafarers UK has been providing vital funding to support seafarers in need and their families. Sales of Seafarers Ale enable us to maintain grant giving of more than £2 million per annum.”

110 total views, 110 views today